Mohol says Centre’s move to cap domestic airfares is to curb surge move

The Union government on Saturday imposed upper limits on domestic airfares in an attempt to curb sudden price surges, last-minute fare spikes, and passenger distress during the festive and holiday season. The civil aviation ministry issued an order capping maximum ticket prices for sectors ranging from 500 km to over 1,500 km. The decision comes days after passengers across Pune, Nagpur and several connecting routes reported severe disruptions, including flights grounded due to crew shortages, last-minute cancellations, and long hours of waiting without updates. (HT FILE)

Minister of state for civil aviation Muralidhar Mohol said the decision was taken to prevent arbitrary fare hikes by airlines and ensure that air travel remains accessible.

“Airlines often cancel flights at the last minute, and during festivals and holidays, ticket prices rise indiscriminately. To prevent financial loss to passengers and ensure that air travel remains accessible, the ministry has decided to impose limits on fares. The maximum fare caps for distances between 500 km and 1,500 km and beyond will help keep travel affordable and reduce passenger uncertainty. Passenger interest and safety remain our top priority, and all necessary measures will be implemented immediately,” Mohol said.

The decision comes days after passengers across Pune, Nagpur and several connecting routes reported severe disruptions, including flights grounded due to crew shortages, last-minute cancellations, and long hours of waiting without updates. Several travellers had missed connections or were left stranded at airports, prompting criticism on social media and demands for government intervention.

Pune airport authorities, in a statement on Saturday, said they are strictly monitoring compliance with the new fare cap and ensuring transparency in ticket pricing. The airport said additional passenger assistance teams have been deployed at terminals following recent chaos, and coordination with airlines has been strengthened to avoid operational lapses.

Officials added that airlines will now have to display both base fares and capped ceilings on booking platforms to prevent overcharging. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also been directed to conduct random checks on high-demand sectors, especially ahead of Christmas and New Year traffic.

Meanwhile, on the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, there were 69 cancellations of IndiGo airline with 34 arrivals and 35 departures.

The civil aviation ministry is expected to issue sector-wise fare bands early next week. Airlines will be required to comply immediately once the notification is operational.

With multiple metros experiencing surging demand and winter disruptions, officials said the new regulation is aimed at stabilising the system and restoring passenger confidence ahead of the busiest travel period of the year.