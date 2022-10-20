Monsoon likely to withdraw from parts of Maharashtra including Pune by October 23: IMD

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) monsoon is likely to withdraw from parts of Maharashtra, including Pune by October 23. The low-pressure area in the bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and may continue the rainfall and may not affect the withdrawal of monsoon from Maharashtra, weather department officials said.

On Thursday, Pune reported thunderstorms and lightning along with rainfall. As per the weather department, Shivajinagar reported 7.4 mm, Pashan reported 5.2 mm, Lohegaon reported 0.6 mm, Chinchwad reported 5 mm, and Lavale reported 4 mm rainfall. Magarpatta did not report any rainfall on Thursday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that satellite pictures show that moisture has depleted from more areas of the northern part of Maharashtra on Thursday.

“However, in the southern-central part of the state, moisture is still persisting. So, in the afternoon/evening time there are chances of thunder activity and lightning. But subsequently, from October 23 there is a drastic reduction in moisture level, which will initiate withdrawal from major parts of the state,” said Kashyapi.

“The Bay of Bengal system is likely to move towards coastal areas of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal (WB). So, in Maharashtra, during Diwali time chances of rain are not there. We are likely to get mainly clear skies, with occasional partly cloudy conditions,” he said.

He added that from October 24 onwards, the skies will be partly cloudy with light rainfall likely.

The low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal and it is likely to gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm over west central and adjoining east the central Bay of Bengal by October 24.