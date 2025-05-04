Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle collision near Navale Bridge

PUNE A motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic accident near Navale Bridge on Saturday when a speeding truck collided with his bike, along with three other vehicles. Motorcyclist lost his life in accident near Navale Bridge on Saturday when speeding truck collided with his bike, along with three other vehicles. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

At least three individuals have died in accidents on this stretch in just two days, said officials.

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 1:15 pm near Navale Hospital Bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Jagganath Khatpe, 32, of Wadgaon Budruk who was working as a security guard at a private college in the locality. While Yavar Hussain Sarvar (45) from Kondhawa Khurd was injured in this incident.

According to police, the incident occurred when the truck carrying grains, allegedly moving at high speed, lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles. The impact proved fatal for the motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been disclosed.

Police said the truck was coming from Katraj and heading towards Navale Bridge. At that time, truck driver Sanjay Shrimant Birajdar lost control and rammed two motorcycles, a car and an auto-rickshaw. The victim Sarvar was riding on a motorcycle and sustained injuries to both his hands and legs. While the deceased Khatpe who was riding on another motorcycle died in the accident.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 36-year-old Kiran Gvade Patil from Hingne Karve Nagar died in an accident when rammed over by a truck near Wadgaon bridge. The accident was reported at Wadgaon Bridge in a lane going towards Mumbai.