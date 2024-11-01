MPCB issues directions to cement MNC, private developer in Pune

In two separate incidents, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued directions to a multinational cement company at Dhayari and a private developer in Bavdhan for alleged violation of environmental norms. The directions were issued on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The multinational cement company was allegedly found violating the consent conditions stated by the board. During the visit, the material transfer points were found not covered and there was no barricading either. Water sprinklers and chemical dust stabilising spraying systems were absent inside the premises of the company’s RMC. Besides, tree plantation, daily cleaning, washing and wastewater recycling plant were not provided, the officials claimed.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB in Pune, stated that officials from the cement company have been instructed to take corrective measures for compliance and submit a response to the board. “We have summoned them for a personal hearing on November 17 at MPCB. If they fail to comply, we will initiate strict action. We have questioned them as to why their consent should not be revoked, why their operations should not be halted, and why directions should not be issued to authorities to disconnect water and electricity at their project,” Salunkhe said.

Whereas at the private developer’s site in Bavdhan, the sub-regional officer, MPCB, found that the STP blowers were non-operational and sewage from the collection tank was transferred to aeration tank by hosepipe without a proper pump. The operated flow meter to the Ozonator and sludge decanter, the air blower and pumps were not functional. Only one of the three organic waste converter machines was functional. Besides, the STP was not operated regularly and most of the equipment was not working and not maintained, officials claimed.

Salunkhe said that the developer has failed to comply with the conditions stipulated in the consent granted by the board, thereby causing violation of the consent conditions. “We have given them seven days to respond with a reason. If they fail to do so, MPCB will take legal action against their construction project without any further notice, under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981,” Salunkhe said.