MPCB to issue directives to PMC, PCMC for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will issue directives to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations as part of its plan to promote an eco-friendly celebration of the upcoming festival, said officials. The MPCB head office on Thursday issued a letter instructing all its regional offices across the state to issue guidelines to local bodies in their jurisdiction to follow the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) rules of May 2020 for idol immersion. (HT PHOTO)

The officials are told to also follow directions issued by the high court and taken at the technical committee meeting held in February this year. MPCB regional officers had attended the panel meet held at Mumbai.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “It will be mandatory for officials to ensure the guidelines are followed pre-and post-Ganesh festival season. The civic bodies must take steps to encourage residents to immerse idols in temporary ponds and tanks in their neighbourhood, instead of lakes and rivers, besides making provision for collection and storage of segregated waste during the festival.”

The civic bodies will launch mass public awareness campaigns to promote natural, bio-degradable, eco-friendly raw materials (traditional virtuous clay and mud) for idols.

The proposed instructions

Waste generated from idol immersion sites shall be collected and disposed of safely within 24 hours of the ritual

Arrangement for temporary artificial idol immersion ponds or tanks near public places or on the banks of water bodies

After completion of idol immersion ceremony, remove tanks and fill pits within 24 hours

Provide separate colour-coded bins for collection,segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes at idol immersion spots

Dispose of sludge from immersion ponds in a scientific manner or make it mandatory for idol makers to reuse it to make new idols