MPSC rescheduled on March 21st, students remain unhappy

After a massive protest in Pune and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s intervention, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced the rescheduled date of the MPSC preliminary exams.

The exam will now be held on Sunday, March 21st, 2021.

On Thursday, after the MPSC declared the postponement, thousands of students in Pune across the state started protesting.

As per the new circular issued by the state relief and rehabilitation department, the MPSC stated, “The preliminary exam which was earlier scheduled on March 14 is now going to be held on March 21 across the state at the same centres. The students who have received the hall ticket to appear for the exam (earlier scheduled on March 14), will be valid for the March 21 exam as well.”

The other two MPSC examinations scheduled on March 27th and April 11th will be held as per schedule.

Meanwhile, heavy police bandobast remained as it is at the protest spot on Lal Bahadur Shastri road in Navi peth on Friday.

Three vehicles of Pune police, rapid action force and around 50 policemen were deployed in the bandobast, as students passed through the road.

“Now, the exam date has been declared, we need to continue to stay in Pune and study for the exam. It would have been better if the exams were held on March 14 as most of the students are from rural areas and we are struggling financially to survive after Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ashish Nivangune, a student appearing for the MPSC preliminary exams.

Kishori Hulal, a student said, “Playing with the lives of students is not right and this government should understand this, for girls it is more difficult to convince our parents to send us to Pune where Covid cases are increasing. If the exam went on as per schedule on this Sunday, I was planning to go to my village immediately the next day. Now, thousands of students will need to stay in Pune for one more week.”