Decomposed body of MPSC rank holder found near Rajgad fort

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 19, 2023 12:15 AM IST

The victim went on a trek with her friend Rahul Handore. However, after she did not receive multiple calls from her parents, the deceased’s father lodged a missing complaint with the Sinhagad Road police station on June 12

In a distressing incident, a decomposed body of a woman was found at the foothills of Rajgad Fort on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Darshana Pawar, had recently secured sixth rank in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination.

According to police, Darshana was originally from Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district. After clearing the MPSC exam, she attended a facilitation event organised by a private coaching institute in Pune on June 9.

The next day, she went on a trek with her friend Rahul Handore. However, after she did not receive multiple calls from her parents, the deceased’s father lodged a missing complaint with the Sinhagad Road police station on June 12.

A few days later, on June 18, villagers at Gunjvane, the base village of Rajgad Fort, were alerted by a foul smell in the vicinity. Local police were informed, and they cordoned off the area after discovering the dead body. Forensic experts were summoned to the scene to collect crucial evidence and conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Investigation officer Yogesh Jadhav said, “Preliminary findings suggest that the body had been lying undiscovered for an extended period, leading to advanced decomposition. While no definitive conclusions have been reached thus far.”

Jadhav said that the deceased’s friend Rahul Handore is missing and police are analysing technical evidence to find out the exact reason behind the death of a girl.

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Manoj Pawar of the Velhe Police Station said, “As of now we cannot say much as the body is sent for the post-mortem. After analysing the test results, we’ll be able to shape further investigation.’’

As of now Velhe police have registered an accidental death report and further investigation is underway.

