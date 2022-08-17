Mrutyunjay Doots save over 1,000 lives between March 2021 & July 2022
The demise of Shiv Sangram party leader Vinayak Mete in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Sunday has put the spotlight on the ‘Mrutyunjay Doot’ initiative launched by the Maharashtra highway police on March 1, 2021 to offer immediate help to victims of accidents on state and national highways within the golden hour (first hour after a road accident with casualties) to increase their chances of survival. Turns out that the initiative has proved to be a life-saver for several accident victims on state highways, with as many as 1,099 lives having been saved in one-and-a-half years due to prompt action by these Mrutyunjay Doots.
While Mete’s driver Eknath Kadam has claimed that they got a late response from authorities on the highway due to which the ambulance reached the spot nearly an hour late, Mrutyunjay Doots have been known to immediately reach the accident spot, administer necessary first-aid to victims and take them to hospital, thereby saving their lives.
According to the state highway police, 5,350 Mrutyunjay Doots have been appointed in the Thane, Pune, Raigad, Nagpur and Aurangabad regions between March 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022. During the same period, a total 617 accidents have been reported in which a total 1,277 people have been injured. Out of the 1,277 victims, 1,099 people have been saved. As per data shared by the state highway police, Pune has the highest number of Mrutyunjay Doots (2,840) followed by Nagpur (836), Aurangabad (707), Thane (616) and Raigad (351).
Between March 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022, 2,840 Mrutyunjay Doots have been active in the Pune region where a total 153 accidents have been reported in which 351 people have been injured of which 331 have been saved by these Mrutyunjay Doots. The Raigad region where Mete met with a fatal accident has the lowest number of Mrutyunjay Doots (351). Between March 1, 2021 and July 31 2022, there have been 113 accidents in the Raigad region in which 265 people have been injured of which 222 people have been saved by Mrutyunjay Doots. During the same period, there have been 282 accidents in Thane, 28 accidents in Nagpur, and 41 accidents in Aurangabad in which 546, 56 and 59 people, respectively, have been injured of which 446, 47 and 53 people, respectively, have been saved by Mrutyunjay Doots.
Sunita Salunke-Thakare, superintendent of police (traffic), said, “We have launched the ‘Highway Mrutyunjay Doots’ scheme under which we have identified small hotels, dhabas, petrol pumps and tea-stall owners who can deliver immediate help to accident victims. As of now, we have appointed 5,350 ‘Highway Mrutyunjay Doots’ across Maharashtra so that they can work as first responders to accident victims in particular regions.”
Under this, the Maharashtra highway police have identified employees of dhabas, hotels and petrol pumps along national and state highways and trained them in first-aid through private and government institutes as well as NGOs. They have been trained how to handle and lift victims of accidents. The state highway police have arranged first-aid kits and stretchers from local sponsors.
Mass singing of National Anthem in Pune
Many in Pune including students, government employees and corporate staff participated in singing the national anthem on Wednesday following an appeal by the state government. The tourism and cultural affairs secretary Saurabh Vijay on Monday issued the government resolution. According to the government resolution, participation is mandatory for government and private schools, colleges, educational institutes, university teachers and students. It is expected to sing the collective anthem from 11 am to 11.01 am.
UP to develop 20 solar cities in the next five years
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh's proposed Solar Energy Policy-2022 seeks to meet an ambitious target of producing 16,000 mw renewable power by 2026-27, among other things, and developing 20 cities comprising 10 lakh households as 'solar cities' over the next five years. Under the policy, 20 cities will be developed as 'solar cities' covering 10 lakh residential households with solar rooftop installations across the state in five years.
Bhim Army chief on way to meet Dalit boy’s family stopped by Rajasthan cops
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar was stopped at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday and barred from going to Jalore on the ground that it may create a law and order problem, police said. Deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur, Amrita Duhan said, “We are asking him to postpone his visit to Jalore in order to maintain the law-and-order situation.” Police officers familiar with the development said that Chandra Shekhar was insisting on visiting the Dalit family.
Maharashtra sees steep Covid spike with 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 900 infections reported a day ago, pushing the active case-count to 11,370. Six patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Of the total 1,800 new cases, more than half of them were detected in Mumbai. With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180.
Haryana declares Janamashtami holiday on August 19 in government offices
The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.
