MSBSHSE extends HSC form submission deadline to November 3

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline for submitting Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 examination forms till November 3. Earlier, the last date for form submission was October 20.

Students can submit their applications with a late fee within the period. The move aims to make the process easier for students and junior colleges, said officials.

The administration has to submit documentation by November 7 and student lists and pre-lists to divisional board offices by November 10.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submitting Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exam forms is currently October 27, but officials have indicated that this may also be extended to provide additional convenience to schools and students.

For private candidates applying through Form No. 17, the submission deadline has been extended till October 31 with a late fee.

As per the examination schedule, the HSC written exams will be conducted from February 10 to March 18, while the SSC written exams will be held from February 20 to March 18.

Practical and oral exams, as well as internal assessments, will take place before the written exams. The HSC practical exams are set from January 23 to February 9, and the SSC practical exams from February 2 to February 18.