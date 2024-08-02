MSEDCL approves substations at Bavdhan, Lavale

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Wednesday approved new substations at Bavdhan and Lavale (Mulshi) to meet the demands of consumers at Bavdhan, Kothrud, Warje, Bhukum, Bhugaon, Pirangut, Lavale and Nande. MSEDCL on Wednesday approved new substations at Bavdhan and Lavale to meet the demands of consumers at Bavdhan, Kothrud, Warje, Bhukum, Bhugaon, Pirangut, Lavale and Nande. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A 132/22 KV extra high voltage substation will be built at Knowledge City at Lavale (Mulshi) and 220/22 KV extra high voltage substation at Bavdhan. The Bavdhan substation will improve power supply for about 95,000 consumers and Lavale around 65,000 customers.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, Pune Circle, MSEDCL, said, “The new substations will ensure a steady and high-quality power supply for approximately 160,000 consumers across all categories.”

The power utility’s Pune Circle has submitted to the authorities a plan for 21 new substations in the area. Over the past 18 months, new substations have been installed at Charholi, Moshi, Tathwade, Bavdhan, and Lavale. Additionally, two new 50 MVA power transformers will be installed at the 220/22 KV Century Enca substation in Bhosari.