Home / Cities / Pune News / MSEDCL plans two new stations for regular power supply in Wagholi

MSEDCL plans two new stations for regular power supply in Wagholi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2023 11:02 PM IST

After 12-hour-long power outage, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed 22/11 Kilovolt (KV) substation along with a switching station in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply for Wagholi residents

After 12-hour-long power outage, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed 22/11 Kilovolt (KV) substation along with a switching station in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply for Wagholi residents. The two stations will benefit around 38,000 consumers.

Work of new MSEDCL stations underway at Wagholi. (HT PHOTO)
Work of new MSEDCL stations underway at Wagholi. (HT PHOTO)

“In order to provide uninterrupted power supply to Wagholi residents, MSEDCL has originally proposed 220/22 high pressure substation. However, despite search for land for the past two years, there has been no success. Meanwhile, MSEDCL has initiated technical work for installing 22/11 KV substations along with switching station in order to ensure smooth power supply for Wagholi residents,” said MSEDCL in a statement.

On Sunday, the 12-hour power outage caused inconvenience to consumers.

The MSEDCL had attributed multiple technical failures and emergency repair work at the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) for power outage. The MSEDCL in a statement had said, due to ultra-high pressure Lonikand substation, power supply to around 9,500 consumers in Wagholi was interrupted overnight. After the repair work was done by engineers and employees of MSEDCL throughout the night, electricity supply was restored around 8.30am on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out