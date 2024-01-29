MSEDCL to begin installing prepaid smart meters from March

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will begin installing prepaid smart electricity meters in Pune from the first week of March. The pilot project aims to equip 33.36 lakh electricity consumers in the city with these advanced meters. A private firm has started a survey regarding installation of the smart meters in Pune city last week. As per MSEDCL data, there are 33.36 lakh domestic electricity consumers in Pune city and 68.40 lakh such consumers in Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the pilot phase, the private firm will install 25,000 meters while the remaining meters will be installed phase-wise. The initiative will empower a total 68.40 lakh electricity consumers to plan their electricity consumption based on modern technology and financial considerations.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle of MSEDCL, said, “There is a rising demand for electricity and new connections. In response, a comprehensive area distribution scheme will be implemented to ensure quality electricity supply and strengthening of the distribution system. It is free for all consumers. The scheme includes the installation of prepaid smart meters for low-tension electricity consumers, aligning with the directives of deputy chief minister and energy minister, Devendra Fadnavis.”

“The private firm has started the ground survey in Pune city regarding installation of the smart meters. We have already handed over detailed information about consumers and connections to the company. The company officials have assured us that installation of meters will start from next month (March 2024). We have decided to start installation of meters on an experimental basis in one of the areas. In the next week, we will figure out an area for the pilot project. The idea is to install at least 25,000 smart meters in one area so that the company can monitor losses. For the control room, we will give the space in the Rasta Peth main office for monitoring and controlling the smart meters,” Pawar said.

The Pune division comprises three circles, 12 divisions and 72 sub-divisions. The company will have to depute manpower according to the MSEDCL setup. The existing conventional electricity meter system involves monthly visits to 68.40 lakh customers in Pune district for meter readings and bill preparation and distribution, leading to delays and other issues. The introduction of smart meters will streamline the process and provide numerous benefits to consumers. In September 2023, a total six tenders were awarded by MSEDCL to install smart meters. Two were bagged by the Adani Group, two by NCC Limited, while Montecarlo Limited and Genus Power Infrastructures Limited won one contract each, according to the power utility officials.