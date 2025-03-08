Menu Explore
MSRDC land to be reserved for cancer hospital: Misal

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Minister Madhuri Misal on Thursday said the state government is planning to get MSRDC’s 2.5-acre adjacent to Sassoon hospital for setting up cancer hospital

PUNE As Madhuri Misal, minister of state for urban development, on Thursday, announced that the state government is planning to get Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) 2.5-acre land adjacent to Sassoon Hospital at Mangalwar Peth for a cancer hospital, former chief minister Ekanth Shinde’s decision became ‘null and void.’


Minister Madhuri Misal on Thursday said the state government is planning to get MSRDC’s 2.5-acre adjacent to Sassoon hospital for setting up cancer hospital. (HT FILE)

During Shinde’s tenure, the said land was given on a long lease to a private builder on a 99-year lease.

There was opposition to the decision and elected members and citizens raised had raised doubts.

Pune MLAs Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasne, Bhimrao Tapkir, Sunil Kamble and Vikram Pachpute raised questions during the ongoing assembly session.

Recently, BJP leader Ujwal Keskar had written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and objected to the former government’s decision.

Keskar said, “We appealed to the chief minister to scrap the earlier decision and allot the land to the Sasson Hospital for a cancer hospital.”

While answering the MLA’s question, Misal said, “By considering the growing number of cancer patients, the state government is serious about starting a cancer hospital in Pune. We asked the MSRDC to hand over this land to Sassoon Hospital. The adjacent land near Sassoon is an ideal place for it.”

