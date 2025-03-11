MSRTC security audit flags critical lapses across bus stands in Pune district

PUNE: Following the alleged rape incident at Swargate ST (state transport) stand, a three-member committee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has conducted a security audit highlighting critical lapses across bus stands in Pune district. The audit report – viewed by Hindustan Times on Monday, six days after it was submitted to the state government on March 4 – recommends making it mandatory to appoint female security guards at 42 ST stands across 14 depots in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural areas. At present, none of these ST stands have female security guards. The report suggests deploying six female security guards at major ST stands and two to three female security guards at other ST stands to improve passenger safety, particularly that of women commuters. Following alleged rape incident at Swargate ST stand, 3-member committee of MSRTC conducted security audit highlighting critical lapses across bus stands in Pune district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Gaps in security infra

The audit reveals serious deficiencies in security infrastructure at major ST stands including Swargate, Wakdewadi and Baramati. Swargate and Wakdewadi—two of the busiest ST stands—have only 23 security guards each despite heavy passenger footfall, whereas Baramati ST stand has 42 CCTV cameras but lacks adequate security personnel. Other rural ST stands operate with just eight CCTV cameras each, highlighting the need for increased surveillance.

Currently, there are 180 security guards across all 42 ST stands in Pune district, all of whom have been outsourced from private agencies. The absence of female security personnel raises concerns about the safety of women passengers during night travel. The report strongly recommends appointing female security guards at every ST stand and proposes additional deployment of 40 security personnel to strengthen security.

Concerns at rural ST stands

Over 35 ST stands in rural areas, including Narayangaon, Indapur, Bhor, Daund, MIDC Shirur, Vallabhnagar, Manchar, Rajgurunagar, Talegaon Dabhade, and Saswad have been found damaged or having inadequate security leading in turn to frequent incidents of theft; trespassing by stray animals; and unauthorised private passenger vehicles operating on the premises, increasing the risk of accidents. The report recommends increasing the height of the walls for enhanced security and ensuring regular maintenance.

Pramod Nehul, MSRTC Pune divisional controller, said, “According to the security audit report, many major ST stands have fewer CCTV cameras and security personnel than required. The recommendations include increasing security measures at each location based on passenger traffic. As soon as the state government approves the recommendations, immediate action will be taken to implement these security upgrades.”

The report has been sent for government approval and MSRTC officials are awaiting response on the next course of action, said a senior executive at the public transport body.