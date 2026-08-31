BCCI reopens Impact Player debate, seeks IPL franchises’ views on contentious rule: Report
BCCI has sought feedback from all 10 IPL franchises on the Impact Player rule, with teams given until Monday, August 31, to submit their views.
Earlier this year, in May, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said the board would review the much-controversial Impact Player rule after the IPL 2026 season. It has now followed up on that assurance. A fresh report has revealed that the BCCI has sought feedback from all 10 IPL franchises on the Impact Player rule, with teams given until Monday, August 31, to submit their views.
According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI has sought feedback from the franchises on several other matters, including PMOA, umpiring, practice sessions, and playing conditions. But the Impact Player rule stands out, having been a major talking point in recent seasons, particularly the last one, which saw a significant rise in 200-plus totals and renewed concerns over the impact on bowlers.
The BCCI does seek feedback from franchises at the end of every IPL season, but the specific focus on the Impact Player rule is notable given the expectation that it would remain in place for another season. That understanding emerged from last season’s Captains’ Meeting, where skippers had voiced opposition to the rule.
Even veteran Indian cricketers such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had spoken against the Impact Player rule. However, earlier this year, Saikia had said the BCCI had received no complaints from IPL teams.
“Some low-scoring matches are also there. All the fans are enjoying the matches. The bowlers are getting good wickets as well. Some teams are scoring very low totals, too, if you look at the overall scorecards, and some teams are chasing 260 also,” he had said.
“Everything is happening; it is a full bouquet in one package.”
Saikia had also said that while the BCCI had been discussing the Impact Player rule for the previous two years, the board would be more likely to review it if the franchises formally raised concerns.
“As discussed in the IPL 2026 Captains’ Meeting, it was agreed that feedback would be collected from all franchises at the conclusion of the tournament on key cricket operations matters. Accordingly, we request you to discuss the following areas with your Cricket Operations teams and share your consolidated feedback with us,” the BCCI/IPL mail notes.
“Kindly ensure that your feedback reaches us by 31 August. This will help us compile inputs from all franchises and take forward the necessary review and action points ahead of the next season,” the communiqué further states. “We look forward to your response within the stipulated timeline.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More