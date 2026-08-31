BCCI reopens Impact Player debate, seeks IPL franchises’ views on contentious rule: Report

Earlier this year, in May, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said the board would review the much-controversial Impact Player rule after the IPL 2026 season. It has now followed up on that assurance. A fresh report has revealed that the BCCI has sought feedback from all 10 IPL franchises on the Impact Player rule, with teams given until Monday, August 31, to submit their views. IPL franchises have been given August 31 deadline

According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI has sought feedback from the franchises on several other matters, including PMOA, umpiring, practice sessions, and playing conditions. But the Impact Player rule stands out, having been a major talking point in recent seasons, particularly the last one, which saw a significant rise in 200-plus totals and renewed concerns over the impact on bowlers.

The BCCI does seek feedback from franchises at the end of every IPL season, but the specific focus on the Impact Player rule is notable given the expectation that it would remain in place for another season. That understanding emerged from last season’s Captains’ Meeting, where skippers had voiced opposition to the rule.

Even veteran Indian cricketers such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had spoken against the Impact Player rule. However, earlier this year, Saikia had said the BCCI had received no complaints from IPL teams.

“Some low-scoring matches are also there. All the fans are enjoying the matches. The bowlers are getting good wickets as well. Some teams are scoring very low totals, too, if you look at the overall scorecards, and some teams are chasing 260 also,” he had said.

“Everything is happening; it is a full bouquet in one package.”

Saikia had also said that while the BCCI had been discussing the Impact Player rule for the previous two years, the board would be more likely to review it if the franchises formally raised concerns.

“As discussed in the IPL 2026 Captains’ Meeting, it was agreed that feedback would be collected from all franchises at the conclusion of the tournament on key cricket operations matters. Accordingly, we request you to discuss the following areas with your Cricket Operations teams and share your consolidated feedback with us,” the BCCI/IPL mail notes.

“Kindly ensure that your feedback reaches us by 31 August. This will help us compile inputs from all franchises and take forward the necessary review and action points ahead of the next season,” the communiqué further states. “We look forward to your response within the stipulated timeline.”