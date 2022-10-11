MSRTC Shivajinagar bus stop likely to be relegated to history

Although the work of the Pune metro is nearly over at Shivajinagar, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) seems to be in no hurry to move back to its original site from Vakadewadi. So much so that some MSRTC and metro officials are now hinting at the possibility of the Shivajinagar bus stop being relegated to history as movement is underway to keep the Vakadewadi bus stop permanently instead of shifting back to Shivajinagar.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “As per our agreement, we are close to finishing our underground metro work at Shivajinagar. Within a month, the metro will finish the work and construct the road between Akashwani chowk and Sakhar Sankul. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take a call as to when to open this road after finishing the metro work.”

“Previously, there was an integrated plan for the railway, MSRTC, metro and PMPML. But as the land is owned by MSRTC, they decided to develop this plot as per their plan. We are hoping that by November-end, we will finish all our ground-level work and will be in a position to handover the empty plot to the MSRTC. They will take a call about when to shift here or carry out any developments,” Dixit said.

A senior officer on condition of anonymity said, “It is now central- and state- level policy to have bus stops outside the city. There are two different opinions but the policymakers are of the view that state transport bus stops should be located outside the city while providing local transport connectivity so as to avoid traffic congestion in the city.”

A senior officer from the MSRTC on condition of anonymity said, “It’s a policy decision when to shift to the Shivajinagar site. If the MSRTC dropped the original plan and decided to develop a ST stand on our own, we must have an alternative plan ready. But MSRTC officials are not aware of any such alternative plan. So, we might need to remain at Vakadewadi permanently.”

With almost all officials hinting that the MSRTC stand might remain at Vakadewadi, it is felt that the Shivajinagar bus stand – which was well-known all over Maharashtra – may become history.