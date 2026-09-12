MSRTC to introduce alcohol, drug tests for drivers, conductors

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will launch a statewide “Drug-Free ST, Safe Travel” campaign, with comprehensive alcohol and drug screening of drivers and conductors planned from 2026 to 2029. Trained personnel, certified equipment and digital record-keeping will also be part of the system. (FILE)

The initiative will include pre-duty alcohol checks, scheduled and random drug tests, and screening following specific incidents or on reasonable suspicion. A special screening kit for suspected narcotic substances has already undergone validation and is proposed for pilot use. MSRTC chairman has announced a ₹1 lakh contribution towards the purchase of drug-testing equipment for screening drivers and conductors.

The campaign aims to prevent drivers from operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs and will combine testing with awareness, prevention, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation. Trained personnel, certified equipment and digital record-keeping will also be part of the system.

Speaking at a meeting with senior MSRTC and transport department officials on Friday, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the government was focused on making road transport safer, disciplined and reliable.

“Preventing driving under the influence of intoxicants, along with awareness, regular testing, preventive measures, treatment and rehabilitation will be the focus of the campaign,” he said.

The proposed framework will extend beyond MSRTC buses to municipal bus services, government vehicles, public sector undertakings and contract vehicles operated for the government. It will also cover private buses, tourist vehicles, taxis, app-based cabs, autorickshaws and contract passenger transport services.

The government plans to include employee transport operated by MIDC units, factories, companies and industrial establishments, as well as trucks, tankers, hazardous-goods vehicles, warehouses, distribution centres and port-linked transport services. Separate provisions will be made for school and college vehicles, hospitals and ambulances.

The government plans to fix accountability for vehicle owners, transport companies, industries, educational institutions and contractors, ensuring that only safe and fit drivers are deployed. The transport, home, industries, public health, social justice and education departments are expected to coordinate the statewide programme.