Mumbai has least number of immunised children in state: ICDS

PUNE: According to the Maharashtra Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban have the least number of children in the age group of one to two years who have completed the one-year immunisation at 29.95% and 36.02%, respectively. This is much lower than the state average of 53.48%. Other than the financial district, the state’s other districts which have less than 40% children who have completed the one-year immunisation include Jalna, Parbhani and Beed. Whereas the districts which have the most number of children who have completed the one-year immunisation are Jalgaon, Bhandara, Nashik and Amravati.

As per the June 2020 ICDS report, out of the 1,252,799 children in the age group of one to two years, only 669,993 have completed the one-year immunisation. Mumbai fares the lowest when it comes to complete immunisation of children in the age group of one to two years. Mumbai is further bifurcated into Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district that have the lowest percentage of vaccinated children as only 29.95% and 36.02% have got all the vaccines to be administered to children within their first year of birth. Along with Mumbai, Beed at 36.32%, Parbhani at 38.24% and Jalna at 39.79% are some of the poorest performing districts when it comes to immunisation.

Surprisingly, within the urban, rural and tribal community, urban children have the least immunisation coverage. While 30.02% of children in rural areas have been immunised, 32.83% of children in tribal areas and 19.63% of children in urban areas have been immunised. Immunisation is a national-level programme for children under five who are administered vaccines for all approved ailments free-of-cost at government centres.