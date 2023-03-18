Home / Cities / Pune News / Mumbai-Satara highway to be closed for six hours on March 23-24

Mumbai-Satara highway to be closed for six hours on March 23-24

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2023 11:07 PM IST

As per the statement issued by the National Highways Authority India (NHAI), the road will remain closed from 11 pm on March 23 to 2 am on March 24

The new tunnel on the Mumbai-Satara highway will remain closed for vehicles on the intervening night of March 23-24, said officials.

The new tunnel on the Mumbai-Satara highway will remain closed for vehicles on the intervening night of March 23-24, said officials. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The new tunnel on the Mumbai-Satara highway will remain closed for vehicles on the intervening night of March 23-24, said officials. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As per the statement issued by the National Highways Authority India (NHAI), the road will remain closed from 11 pm on March 23 to 2 am on March 24.

According to NHAI officials, during this period, the vehicular movement from Satara will be diverted from the old Katraj tunnel-Katraj Chowk-Navale Bridge towards Mumbai. Officials also clarified that vehicular movement from towards Satara will remain the same.

Sanjay Kadam, NHAI project director, said, “Vehicular movement towards Mumbai will be disturbed to install Variable Speed Drives(VSD) and Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) systems. During this time, commuters should use alternative roads suggested by the administration.’’

