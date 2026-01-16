Muslim-dominated areas show consolidation in favour of NCP

Voting patterns from Muslim-dominated pockets of Pune’s southern suburbs, particularly Kondhwa and the Mohammadwadi–Undri area, indicated a consolidation of votes in favour of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) during the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, political observers said. Political observer Srikant Kandul said the division of votes between the BJP and the Shiv Sena may have worked to the NCP’s advantage. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Local leaders and election watchers said Ward 41 (Mohammadwadi–Undri) saw a relatively unified turnout from Muslim-majority localities, which is believed to have benefited the NCP panel comprising Ashwini Suryavanshi, Nivrutti Bandal, Shweta Ghule and Farook Inamdar. Observers said this consolidation could prove significant in a ward where the wider political contest remains fragmented.

Ward 41 has traditionally been closely contested and was dominated for nearly a decade by former corporator Pramod alias Nana Bhangire. Bhangire, now contesting on the ticket of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, continues to wield influence in parts of the ward. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains a strong support base in several housing societies and newly developed pockets of Mohammadwadi and Undri.

Political observer Srikant Kandul said the division of votes between the BJP and the Shiv Sena may have worked to the NCP’s advantage. “There appears to be a consolidation of NCP votes due to en masse voting from Muslim pockets such as Sayyadnagar. Votes that might otherwise have gone to either the BJP or the Shiv Sena seem to have been split, benefiting the NCP panel,” Kandul said.

Final results are expected to show whether minority vote consolidation has altered the ward’s political outcome.