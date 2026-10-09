PUNE: Politicians, fans and locals bid a tearful farewell to Nana Patekar late Thursday night as his final journey ended at his 25-acre farmhouse, Nanaji Wadi, in Donje village near Khadakwasla. Nana gets tearful farewell on final journey at his Donje farm

Patekar was cremated at the farmhouse where he had spent considerable time and developed a close bond with the local community. His mortal remains were airlifted from Goa and brought to Pune Airport in the evening, where chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was present to receive them. The state government accorded him a guard of honour. Fadnavis paid floral tributes. He said, “My heart was heavy as I bid the final farewell to the versatile actor.”

At Donje, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with state and Union ministers, paid their last respects. The farmhouse was filled with mourners, fans, well-wishers and residents of Donje and neighbouring villages who gathered for a final glimpse of the actor.

A pall of gloom descended on Donje after residents learnt of Patekar’s sudden death. “Donje villagers are still in complete shock. Nana stayed on his farmland and interacted freely with us. On several occasions, he helped villagers resolve issues related to electricity and drinking water,” said Tanaji Bhosale, a local who knew Patekar for more than a decade.

Another resident, Omkar Shirsagar, recalled that Patekar would rise early, practise yoga and, at times, work on his farmland. “He was never arrogant or proud despite being such an acclaimed actor. For us, this is a huge loss. We have lost a fatherly figure,” Shirsagar said.

Volunteers of the NAAM Foundation and local youths worked through the day with labourers to prepare the cremation platform on the farmhouse premises. A separate enclosure was arranged for VIPs. Ganesh Thorat, CEO of the NAAM Foundation, said its volunteers were struggling to come to terms with Patekar’s death. “It is a black day for us. He was like a father to people across Maharashtra. I cannot fathom how I will spearhead the Foundation’s work without Nana’s presence. He guided me in discharging my responsibilities,” Thorat said.

According to NAAM volunteers, Patekar had planned to visit drought-hit Marathwada and meet distressed farmers. Patekar and Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure founded the NAAM Foundation in 2015 to help distressed farmers and their families in Maharashtra. Shinde described Patekar as the “pride of Marathi Manoos” and recalled his straightforward nature. “He was not only a versatile actor but also a great human being,” Shinde said.

Recalling a visit to Patekar’s farmhouse during Ganpati, Shinde said Patekar had reprimanded him for visiting when his wife was unwell. “My wife was not keeping well then. When Nana came to know about it, he became angry with me for visiting him instead of being with her. We need Nana’s help and guidance, particularly when the state is reeling under drought,” Shinde said.