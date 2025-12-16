Nashik civic body launches plantation drive to tame protest

Amid growing criticism over the proposed felling of thousands of trees for infrastructure projects linked to the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Sunday launched Harit Nashik, a year-long plantation drive aimed at boosting the city’s green cover by planting 15,000 trees. Civic officials said the programme seeks to underline the administration’s commitment to environmental protection even as preparations for the mega religious event gain momentum. (HT)

The initiative follows concerns raised by citizens and environmental groups over large-scale tree cutting planned across several parts of the city, including the ecologically sensitive Tapovan area.

The first phase of the plantation drive was carried out on Monday, with around 1,000 saplings planted across nearly 2.5 acres. Plantation sites include the NMC’s designated green belt near Survey No. 69 along the canal in the Makhmalabad area, as well as stretches along the banks of the Godavari River near a proposed development project.

Officials said the saplings used in the drive are relatively mature—measuring between 10 and 15 feet in height—to ensure higher survival rates and quicker ecological impact. The trees have been sourced from a nursery in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, located downstream along the Godavari, to ensure suitability to the local riverine ecosystem.

“The plantation will be carried out in phases throughout the year, and the total number of trees planted under the Harit Nashik initiative will reach 15,000,” an NMC official said.

The drive includes indigenous and ecologically significant species such as banyan, peepal and jamun, known for their longevity, shade cover and biodiversity benefits.

The civic body said the initiative is being implemented through a combination of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding and public participation. A first consignment of 300 saplings arrived in Nashik on Friday (December 12), followed by a larger batch of around 1,000 saplings on Saturday (December 13).

Nashik municipal commissioner Manisha Khatri said the initiative reflects the administration’s effort to strike a balance between development and environmental responsibility. “The Harit Nashik initiative is aimed at strengthening the city’s green cover and addressing environmental concerns, even as large-scale preparations for the Kumbh Mela gather pace,” she said.

The programme was inaugurated by water resources minister Girish Mahajan in the presence of representatives from various religious organisations. Acknowledging recent public opposition to tree cutting in Nashik, Mahajan sought to reassure citizens. “There has been significant protest against the cutting of trees in the city. However, the administration does not intend to harm the green cover. On the contrary, we are planning to plant more trees across Nashik,” he said, adding that similar plantation drives would be undertaken in the coming months.

Officials maintained that Harit Nashik is a long-term initiative rather than a one-day event, and said the civic body would monitor the growth and maintenance of the saplings to ensure their survival.