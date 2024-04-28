Nashik, Karad to get new leopard rescue facilities

In view of rising leopard conflict incidents in Western Maharashtra, the forest department is planning to set up two new facilities one each at Karad and Nashik. Currently, there are two facilities located in Pune, where the leopards captured from conflict areas are kept for either lifetime care or because of the pending application on release procedure. The centres include Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, (MLRC) Junnar, and the RESQ Charitable Trust’s facility in Bavdhan. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The new facilities will be built for temporary accommodation of leopards captured in conflict incidents and will not have lifetime care, like the one we have in Pune, said a senior forest officer.

The MLRC currently houses over 40 leopards from different age groups.

The centre presently has four types of big cats — too old and unable to hunt, handicapped by grievous injuries in mob attacks, hand-reared, or have spent long terms in captivity such as cubs rescued before 2009 and those captured following serious attacks on human habitation and considered too dangerous for release. Here the leopards are provided with lifetime care.

Similarly, some leopards are housed in RESQCT’s facility in Bavdhan including cubs and adult leopards. Some of them are undergoing treatment, while a few of them are captive leopards.

There is another facility set up in Pune, Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), Bavdhan, where a provision was made for a leopard facility, However, the facility is yet to be activated.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest, Pune forest division said, “In TTC we have a provision for leopard enclosure. However, it is yet to be activated. We have received the funds for this facility and the tender procedure will be started in June after the model code of conduct is over.”