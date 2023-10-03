Nashik onion traders withdraw strike; auction to resume today

The Nashik District Onion Traders’ Association has withdrawn the 13-day strike following a meeting with Union minister Bharati Pawar and Nashik district guardian minister Dada Bhuse at the district collectorate on Monday. The traders were on strike since September 20 across the 15 agricultural produce market committees (APMC) in Nashik district, including Lasalgaon, where India’s highest wholesale trade of onion takes place. (HT PHOTO)

The onion auctions will resume across the 14 wholesale markets in Nashik district from Tuesday bringing relief to farmers prevented from bringing produce in markets and consumers who were paying a little extra as the supply was hit.

The protestors have given a one-month ultimatum to the state government to address their demands failing which they have threatened to resume protest.

“During the talks, the government has assured us that a meeting will be held with the Centre and the state authorities within the next few days to resolve the issues and demands raised by the onion traders. We have withdrawn the strike as farmers’ produce is getting perished due to heavy rains in the state,” said Khandukaka Deore, president, Nashik District Onion Traders’ Association.

In August, the Centre imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023 to arrest the rising prices back home and ensure enough supply in the domestic market. The striking traders are seeking withdrawal of export duty and restraining National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) from bringing their buffer stock which they had procured last month, in the market.

“We have given the authorities one month to address our demands and will resume our protest if an amicable solution is not met,” Deore said.

Kiran Mhasawade, farmer from Yeola tehsil, said, “Two tonnes of our 10 quintals stock of onion have been damaged due to heavy rains since last week. Reopening of auction is a welcome step.”

Meanwhile, the strike had triggered an increase in price of the kitchen staple from ₹10 per kg in the past one week to ₹40 per kg.

