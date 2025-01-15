Menu Explore
Nashik youth dies after manja slits his throat, PSI critical in Sambhajinagar

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 15, 2025 02:37 AM IST

The deceased is a resident of Devlali Camp, was riding his motorcycle when his throat was suddenly slit by the manja used for flying kites

A 23-year-old youth, who was riding his motorcycle on his way to meet his mother, died after a manja (thread used to fly kites) suddenly slit his throat in Nashik, officials said.

A police team from Indiranagar police station seized the manja from the spot for further investigation. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)
A police team from Indiranagar police station seized the manja from the spot for further investigation. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The incident was reported in the morning on Makar Sankranti (Hindu festival) day on Tuesday on Pathardi-Devlali Road near Pathardi Gaon in Nashik, the officials said.

The deceased, identified as Sonu Dhotre, 23, a resident of Devlali Camp, was riding his motorcycle when his throat was suddenly slit by the manja used for flying kites.

Officials said that Dhotre collapsed on the road and lay in a pool of blood. A police team from the local police station rushed to the spot and shifted Dhotre to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Officials said that he was later shifted to the Civil District Hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding.

A police team from Indiranagar police station seized the manja from the spot for further investigation.

Ramdas Shelke, senior police inspector at Indiranagar police station, said, “The deceased was working in the state of Gujarat. He had come to meet his mother when he met with the accident.”

Shelke said that initial investigation has revealed that the manja was not the nylon one which is banned but the Panda manja.

The police have registered an accidental death case at Indiranagar police station and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, an officer of the rank of police sub-inspector was critically injured in the morning on Makar Sankranti day on Tuesday when a nylon manja, which is banned, slit his throat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The injured officer, Deepak Parde, is posted in the rural police department in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and was on duty when the incident occurred near Renuka Mata Kamani.

The nylon manja got entangled around Parde’s neck, causing him to fall and bleed profusely. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital at Dargah Chowk, where urgent surgery was performed. His condition remains critical, police officials confirmed.

Despite the ban on nylon manja, it continues to be widely used during the Makar Sankranti festival.

The festival, celebrated with much enthusiasm across the city, sees revellers flying kites often from the rooftops. While the festivities are meant to be joyful, the use of nylon manja poses serious safety risks to both birds and human beings.

Meanwhile, in yet another incident, two workers were also injured after their throats suffered cuts due to a nylon manja outside of the Manchar bus stop on the Pune-Nashik highway in Pune district.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
