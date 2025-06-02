NCP names two city chiefs ahead of civic polls 

In an organisational reshuffle ahead of the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction has appointed Former MLA Sunil Tingre and former leader of the house Subhash Jagtap as two separate city presidents and four vice-presidents for Pune. For West Pune, Subhash Jagtap has been named city president. His region will include Khadakwasla, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, and Parvati assembly constituencies. (HT)

The restructuring, led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, aims to strengthen the party’s grassroots network and prepare for the civic polls. The party has divided Pune into two zones — East and West — and appointed leaders to oversee each region.

Former MLA Sunil Tingre has been appointed as the city president for East Pune. His jurisdiction will cover the Kasba Peth, Pune Cantonment, Hadapsar, and Wadgaonsheri assembly constituencies.

Rupali Thombre and Haji Firoz Shaikh have been named as vice-presidents for this region.

For West Pune, Jagtap has been named city president. His region will include Khadakwasla, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, and Parvati assembly constituencies. Pradeep Deshmukh has been reappointed as one of the vice presidents, while Akrur Kudale has been named the second vice president.

The appointments were officially announced by MLA Chetan Tupe at a press conference on Saturday. The appointment letters were handed over by NCP state president Sunil Tatkare.

According to party sources, the move is part of a focused strategy to consolidate leadership at the ward and assembly constituency levels, with an emphasis on experienced and locally accepted leaders.