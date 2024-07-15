NCP sounds poll bugle from Baramati, intends to take welfare schemes to people 

Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday sounded bugle for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra with senior leaders urging workers to take welfare schemes announced in the recently presented budget to people. Pawar said the Ladki Bahin scheme (for financial assistance to women), and measures like three free LPG cylinders, free college education for girls, free electricity for farmers. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking in the party’s Jan-sanman yatra, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “Poverty alleviation and development is my party’s agenda while my opponents have focused on spreading fake narratives,” he said and asked his supporters to trust him. The deputy CM said he has asked Union Minister Amit Shah to increase the MSP (minimum support price) of sugar and added that one should not believe the “fake propaganda” that milk powder and onion were being imported.

Senior leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, and Dhananjay Munde attended the public which witnessed heavy rains. It was the first public rally by the party in Baramati after Ajit's wife Sunetra Pawar lost to NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule in close fight.

He said the NCP and the ruling Mahayuti allies (which also comprises BJP and Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde) will ensure no injustice is meted to anyone from any caste or religion.

“Being emotional will not ensure development but we have to work tirelessly,” he said adding that as national president of the NCP, he will be touring the state till the assembly polls, which are due in October.

Pawar said the Ladki Bahin scheme (for financial assistance to women), and measures like three free LPG cylinders, free college education for girls, free electricity for farmers and skilled entrepreneurship for youth were included in the budget with an aim to ensure the welfare of all sections of the society.