NCP (SP) stakes claim on six assembly constituencies in Pune

After a good performance in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has now sounded the bugle for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled later this year. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray along with NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan address the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) joint press conference, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

In a press conference held in Mumbai on Saturday, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress leaders announced their decision to contest the assembly elections together while NCP (SP) staked its claim on six seats in Pune.

A meeting of the NCP (SP) leaders took place in Pune on the same day. A senior leader said, Prashant Jagtap, Pune city president, has sent a report to senior leaders including Jayant Patil, state president, stating that the party would like to field candidates in six out of the eight assembly constituencies in Pune.

The meeting held at the NCP Bhavan reviewed the party’s strength in all eight assembly constituencies based on several criteria, including the party’s existing strength, the availability of strong candidates, and the certainty of winning.

NCP (SP) leaders claimed candidates are expected to win in the constituencies of Hadapsar, Wadgaonsheri, Khadakwasla, Shivajinagar, Parvati, and Pune Cantonment.