Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

NCSC notice to school for allegedly expelling teen battling heart condition

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 03:42 am IST

The NCSC has issued a notice to a Khadki school principal for allegedly expelling a 14-year-old girl with a heart condition despite her family's pleas.

Pune: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the principal of a school in Khadki for allegedly asking a 14-year-old girl who suffers from a heart condition to leave the institute despite repeated requests from her family, officials said on Friday.

NCSC notice to school for allegedly expelling teen battling heart condition
NCSC notice to school for allegedly expelling teen battling heart condition

According to the complaint submitted by the family to NCSC and Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) on December 9, the girl has undergone two major heart surgeries in the past. Health complications forced her to be on medical leave for three months with parents updating the school about her illnesses.

“As per the school’s advice, she did not appear for the mid-term exams. In October, the school administration visited our home and told us she should rest at home. Once our daughter’s medical condition improved, we requested the school to allow her resume classes. However, the principal ignored our plea, used inappropriate language, and warned us to either collect her school-leaving certificate or it would be sent by post,” the student’s mother claimed.

She alleged that doctors have certified her daughter fit to attend school.

In the notice issued on December 9, NCSC has made the divisional commissioner of Pune and the assistant commissioner of social welfare department, Pune, as parties.

“The Commission has decided to investigate the matter and has sought a report on the action taken regarding the allegations within 30 days. In the case of not receiving a reply within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it and will issue summons,” said Kumar Nityanand, director, NCSC.

News / Cities / Pune / NCSC notice to school for allegedly expelling teen battling heart condition
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to a Khadki school principal for allegedly expelling a 14-year-old girl with a heart condition despite her family's requests for her return. The girl, who has had two surgeries, was placed on medical leave, but upon recovery, the school refused her readmission. An investigation is underway.