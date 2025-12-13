Pune: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the principal of a school in Khadki for allegedly asking a 14-year-old girl who suffers from a heart condition to leave the institute despite repeated requests from her family, officials said on Friday. NCSC notice to school for allegedly expelling teen battling heart condition

According to the complaint submitted by the family to NCSC and Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) on December 9, the girl has undergone two major heart surgeries in the past. Health complications forced her to be on medical leave for three months with parents updating the school about her illnesses.

“As per the school’s advice, she did not appear for the mid-term exams. In October, the school administration visited our home and told us she should rest at home. Once our daughter’s medical condition improved, we requested the school to allow her resume classes. However, the principal ignored our plea, used inappropriate language, and warned us to either collect her school-leaving certificate or it would be sent by post,” the student’s mother claimed.

She alleged that doctors have certified her daughter fit to attend school.

In the notice issued on December 9, NCSC has made the divisional commissioner of Pune and the assistant commissioner of social welfare department, Pune, as parties.

“The Commission has decided to investigate the matter and has sought a report on the action taken regarding the allegations within 30 days. In the case of not receiving a reply within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it and will issue summons,” said Kumar Nityanand, director, NCSC.