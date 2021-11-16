NDA pays homage to late Col Viplay Tripathi

Pune: A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Hut of Remembrance, National Defence Academy (NDA), on Tuesday in honour of late Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was killed in a militant ambush in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The commanding officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles (Khuga Battalion), Col Viplav Tripathi, his family and four Quick Reaction team (QRT) were killed in the attack on Saturday morning.

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Commandant, NDA paid homage to the braveheart in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity. Officials of the academy and representatives of 102 Course NDA were present.

Col Viplav Tripathi was an alumnus of 102 NDA Course, M Squadron and passed out in May 2002. After passing out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA), he was commissioned in the 2 Kumaon regiment of the Indian Army. His name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honours in the Hut of Remembrance to inspire future generations of NDA cadets.

The Hut of Remembrance at NDA is a cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of former NDA officers of the Armed Forces who laid down their lives in line of duty.