Home / Cities / Pune News / NDA pays homage to late Col Viplay Tripathi
pune news

NDA pays homage to late Col Viplay Tripathi

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Hut of Remembrance, National Defence Academy (NDA), on Tuesday in honour of late Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was killed in a militant ambush in Manipur
A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Hut of Remembrance, National Defence Academy (NDA), on Tuesday in honour of late Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was killed in a militant ambush in Manipur. (HT)
A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Hut of Remembrance, National Defence Academy (NDA), on Tuesday in honour of late Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was killed in a militant ambush in Manipur. (HT)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Hut of Remembrance, National Defence Academy (NDA), on Tuesday in honour of late Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was killed in a militant ambush in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The commanding officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles (Khuga Battalion), Col Viplav Tripathi, his family and four Quick Reaction team (QRT) were killed in the attack on Saturday morning.

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Commandant, NDA paid homage to the braveheart in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity. Officials of the academy and representatives of 102 Course NDA were present.

Col Viplav Tripathi was an alumnus of 102 NDA Course, M Squadron and passed out in May 2002. After passing out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA), he was commissioned in the 2 Kumaon regiment of the Indian Army. His name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honours in the Hut of Remembrance to inspire future generations of NDA cadets.

The Hut of Remembrance at NDA is a cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of former NDA officers of the Armed Forces who laid down their lives in line of duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out