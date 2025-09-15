NDRF, Army deployed for rescue ops in Beed amid heavy rainfall

Eleven people stranded in a flooded area in rain-soaked Beed district were rescued by an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper on Monday, while Army personnel have been deployed in Ashti taluka for flood relief work, officials said. According to the Army, helicopters from the Thar Raptors Brigade of Southern Command were mobilised at short notice to reach the cut-off areas. (HT PHOTO)

As many as 51 people are awaiting evacuation in various villages, and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been mobilised after heavy rains lashed Beed district in Marathwada on Sunday night, leading to flooding of low-lying areas.

“Eleven members of a family were stranded in Sheri Khurd hamlet near Kada village in Ashti taluka. They were evacuated on Monday by an Air Force helicopter summoned from Nasik,” a senior official said.

An Army unit from Pune is conducting flood relief work in Ashti taluka, the official added.

Sudden flash floods in Beed marooned several villages and left families stranded within hours, prompting the Indian Army to launch emergency rescue operations in coordination with the civil administration, the Southern Command said in a press release on Monday.

According to the Army, helicopters from the Thar Raptors Brigade of Southern Command were mobilised at short notice to reach the cut-off areas. Despite adverse weather and difficult flying conditions, Army pilots managed to evacuate trapped residents, including women, children, and the elderly. Multiple sorties were flown throughout the day to ensure people were shifted to safer locations.

Heavy rains have soaked five of eight districts in Marathwada, sending several rivers into spate and inundating several areas.

Keshegaon circle in Dharashiv district recorded the highest rainfall of 105 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday, officials said.

An orange alert has been issued for Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Jalna for Monday.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in 32 revenue circles across Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts.

(With PTI inputs)