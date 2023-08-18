‘Need to understand science, nature from feminine perspective’

Pune: While the number of female scientists in India has increased in recent years, there are not as many female scientists in subjects such as physics and mathematics as compared to biology due to which there is a dearth in our understanding of science and nature from a feminine point of view, said professor Gita Chadha, Obaid Siddiqi Chair, National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru. Professor Gita Chadha of National Centre for Biological Sciences said there are not as many female scientists in physics and mathematics as compared to biology due to which there is dearth in understanding of science and nature from a feminine point of view. (HT)

Chadha was speaking on the topic, “Why do we need feminist science studies?” at a forum organised by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune on Friday.

Chadha said, “Women scientists are mainly involved in studying biology. In subjects like physics which are considered abstract sciences, the number of women scientists is much less. Even in medical science, there are very few women surgeons, the majority of women doctors being gynaecologists or paediatricians (more women-oriented streams in medical science). Another way of being pushed towards such subjects.”

“This has created a gap in our understanding of science and even nature. Whether applied to medicine or pure science, we need to examine this critically so that more women scientists enter relatively less explored fields. When more women scientists enter such fields, they will ask questions differently. This way, we can study different aspects of science,” Chadha said.

Chadha said that it is not just women scientists who can study science from a feminine perspective but even men scientists can do the same. What is more important is the need to understand science and nature from a feminine viewpoint, she said.

