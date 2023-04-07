NEP steering committee to submit interim report to state government

A two-day meeting of the New Education Policy 2020 Implementation state Committee was held at Pune at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday to discuss the recommendations for the interim report to be sent to the state government. A two-day meeting of the New Education Policy 2020 Implementation state Committee was held at Pune at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

“Last month we had submitted a detailed first report of our committee with recommendations to be implemented for NEP 2020 from the next academic year. Accordingly, in this two-day meeting we will discuss and submit the interim report,” said prof Nitin Karamalkar, chairman, New Education Policy 2020 implementation state committee and former vice-chancellor of SPPU.

The state government had constituted this steering committee for the better implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in December 2022. The 14-member committee also included state higher education director Shailendra Deolankar.

“In this meeting, we also took reviews of all our sub-committees which include school system committee, four years degree programme implementation committee, sensitisation of NEP 2020 implementation committee. We are also working on courses related to Indian knowledge system with prominent institutions,” added Karmalkar.

The steering committee is working on various aspects of the NEP implementation which include various stream courses of 3 or 4 years to be converted into 1 or 2 years, multiple disciplinary syllabus entry and exit in the courses and also the online programme and ODL credit system implementation.