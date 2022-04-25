New parking lot at Pune airport may open for public by July

Pune: The newly built multi-storeyed parking lot at Lohegaon airport is expected to be operational for public use from July 2022. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken various infrastructure projects at the airport, including construction of a new terminal building.

“The four-storeyed parking lot is built by AAI near the airport entry gate,” said Santosh Doke, Pune airport director.

Currently AAI, Pune has taken an open land on lease near the entry gate of the airport which has a capacity to park 100 cars and many two-wheelers. With passenger footfall and daily flight operations on the rise, the new parking lot is been constructed.

The Pune airport expansion project includes construction of a new terminal building at ₹400 crore, a multilevel car parking for ₹120 crore and a new cargo complex at a cost of about ₹300 crore. The construction of new terminal building is going on at the 40,000 square metre area at the eastern side of existing terminal building.

Vipul Alekar, a frequent passenger, said, “As I often travel from Lohegaon airport and relatives also visit us come from Delhi, a dedicated parking space was missing. The new space will allow those who drop or pick up passengers to park and wait.”