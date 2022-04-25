New parking lot at Pune airport may open for public by July
Pune: The newly built multi-storeyed parking lot at Lohegaon airport is expected to be operational for public use from July 2022. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken various infrastructure projects at the airport, including construction of a new terminal building.
“The four-storeyed parking lot is built by AAI near the airport entry gate,” said Santosh Doke, Pune airport director.
Currently AAI, Pune has taken an open land on lease near the entry gate of the airport which has a capacity to park 100 cars and many two-wheelers. With passenger footfall and daily flight operations on the rise, the new parking lot is been constructed.
The Pune airport expansion project includes construction of a new terminal building at ₹400 crore, a multilevel car parking for ₹120 crore and a new cargo complex at a cost of about ₹300 crore. The construction of new terminal building is going on at the 40,000 square metre area at the eastern side of existing terminal building.
Vipul Alekar, a frequent passenger, said, “As I often travel from Lohegaon airport and relatives also visit us come from Delhi, a dedicated parking space was missing. The new space will allow those who drop or pick up passengers to park and wait.”
-
Techie’s abetment to suicide case dismissed by Pune court, relief for boyfriend
A court in Pune dismissed the case against a man whose engineer girlfriend had died by suicide at his house on May 16, 2017 due to their allegedly strained relationship. The decision was issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Vedpathak on April 21. While the deceased woman was identified as Juhi Gandhi, the accused man was identified as Pruthviraj Deshmukh.
-
PMPML to start e-bus service at Sinhagad Fort from May 1
PUNE Starting from Maharashtra Day, May 1, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited will start its electric bus service at Sinhagad Fort ghat section. The entry of private vehicles will be restricted in the ghat section and people can only travel by buses. At least 15,000 tourists throng the fort on the weekend. The e-bus service was to start on January 26, but got delayed due to infrastructural works.
-
In three years, 6,582 tribal children died due to malnourishment; 15,253 child marriages performed in state
As many as 6,582 tribal children have died in Maharashtra due to malnourishment in the past three years, revealed a door-to-door survey conducted by the Integrated Child Development Scheme Commissionerate. Nandurbar district topped the list of 16 tribal-dominated districts with 1,270 deaths due to Malnutrition, followed by Nashik where 1,050 child deaths were reported and Palghar district stood third with 810 deaths, the Bombay high court (HC) was informed on Monday.
-
Woman alleges rape by unidentified person in Khed
A woman who left her house along with her minor son after a fight with her live-in partner was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at Chakan bus stop in the early hours of Sunday. The woman was sleeping in the room which belongs to the night security guard at the state transport bus stop.
-
Prayagraj woman found murdered, one held
A 45-year-old woman was found murdered at Baluha village under Koraon police in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district on Sunday night. Shyamkali's kin raised an alarm when they spotted her body early on Monday morning. According to reports, Devi Prasad Mishra, his wife Shyamkali, 45, and their two daughters were asleep outside their house on Sunday night. It is suspected that late in the night, Shyamkali was assaulted on her head with a heavy object.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics