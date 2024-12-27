New year is to begin on cooler note in Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the current condition of cloudy weather is likely to be subdued from December 29 onwards, and Maharashtra will experience a clear sky. With the clear sky and dry weather conditions, the northerly cooler winds will once again be making a strong impact in the state. As a result, the temperature is likely to fall significantly, and the new year is likely to begin on a cooler note across the state. Amid the rainfall alert between December 26 and 28, the extended forecast highlighted that the cold weather conditions will make a comeback in Maharashtra after a short break in December last week. (HT PHOTO)

The weather department has forecast cold wave condition in Pune with single digits temperature from December 30 onwards.

Amid the rainfall alert between December 26 and 28, the extended forecast highlighted that the cold weather conditions will make a comeback in Maharashtra after a short break in December last week. Currently, the city is experiencing cloudy weather conditions as moisture incursion has increased in the state from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The cooler, dry winds coming from northern India is having an interaction with hot and humid air from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea resulting in significant instability in local weather conditions in Maharashtra. At least 18 districts in Maharashtra have received a rainfall alert along with thunder and lightning activities. During this time. the wind flow is also likely to be increased in many areas. However, the situation is likely to change from December 29 onwards and the winter chills likely to make a comeback towards the year end.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head, weather and forecasting division at IMD Pune, said, “The state is experiencing cloudy weather conditions with chances of significant rainfall on December 27 and December 28 due to opposite wind interaction. From December 29 onwards, clouds are likely to clear in Maharashtra. Thereafter, the northern cool winds from western Himalayan region will be making a strong impact in Maharashtra from December 30 onward causing significant fall in minimum temperature. In Pune too, single digits temperature can be recorded at that time.”

Rainfall alert for four districts

The IMD on December 26 updated its rainfall alert for four districts in Maharashtra — Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Jalgaon. The yellow alert for light rainfall in these districts has been updated to orange alert for December 27 and the regions are expected to receive moderate to heavy category rainfall along with thunder and lightning activities in isolated areas. Next 48 hours are crucial in term of rainfall in Maharashtra. The officials have issued alert to farmers as the rainfall is likely to affect crop and livestock.

“People should avoid working or staying in the open field especially if lightening activity is observed,” said KS Hosalikgar, head IMD, Pune. A yellow alert along with thunder and lightning activities have been issued to 14 districts in Maharashtra located in central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha meteorological sub-divisions.