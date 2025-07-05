Newly-appointed GIPE VC aims to take it to the next level with positivity

“I am very delighted to be appointed as vice-chancellor (VC) of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE). I am looking forward, having got an opportunity in such a good institute with a strong legacy. It is a lifetime opportunity for anyone in this area of economics…” says Umakant Dash, newly conferred the prestigious post Wednesday night. Umakant Dash holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Utkal University (1990) and a Master’s from the Central University of Hyderabad (1992). (HT)

“I will try to take this institute to the next level, work with the faculties, and create an environment for it to be strong in research, teaching, collaboration and consultancy. We will work very closely with the government for the development of society which is the core mandate and objective of GIPE,” he adds.

A renowned academician and economist, Dash, is currently the director of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and is known for his extensive experience in teaching, research, and academic leadership.

Dash brings with him a strong academic pedigree. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Utkal University (1990) and a Master’s from the Central University of Hyderabad (1992). He completed his Ph.D. in Applied Economics from IIT Kanpur in 1996.

In 2009, Dash joined IIT Madras as an associate professor in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and became a full professor in 2014. During his tenure, he also served as the department head and held an adjunct professorship at IIM Tiruchirappalli. Dash’s international academic exposure includes a stint as visiting associate professor at Universiti Utara Malaysia (2011–2012).

In 2021, Dash took over as the director of IRMA, where he focused on rural management education and research. His areas of specialisation include financial economics, health policy analysis, economic evaluation of healthcare programmes, and inter-industry analysis.

The announcement regarding Dash’s appointment as VC of GIPE was made by Sanjeev Sanyal, chancellor of GIPE and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

While Dash’s appointment as VC marks an important step towards restoring stability at the prestigious research institution, it comes after a prolonged period of uncertainty following the resignation of former VC Ajit Ranade. In the interim, administrative responsibilities were handled by professor Shankar Das. Dash will formally take charge of the VC’s post on July 29.

When asked about past controversies at GIPE, Dash said, “All that is history now, I am not worried about it. My strength is to bring positivity and work with people and the stakeholders of the institution. We have to make it a good institute that has a great legacy across the globe.”