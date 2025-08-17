NGT slaps 25k fine on pvt firm for response delay in EDC case

Pune: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone Bench, Pune, has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on private rubber manufacturing company located in Talegaon Dabhade after it failed to submit its reply in a matter concerning Environmental Damage Compensation (EDC). NGT, Western Zone Bench, Pune, imposed ₹ 25,000 fine on private rubber manufacturing company in Talegaon Dabhade after it failed to submit reply on Environmental Damage Compensation (EDC) case. (HT FILE)

The order was passed on August 12 after the tribunal noted repeated delays despite sufficient time being granted.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had, in April this year, proposed a penalty of ₹1.44 crore against the company. The firm is engaged in the development and production of rubber and plastic components used in various applications. Following MPCB’s proposal, the company was directed to file its response within a week. However, even after four months, no reply was filed, nor was any justification offered.

Expressing displeasure, the bench, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, judicial member, and Vijay Kulkarni, expert member, imposed the fine and warned that further delay would not be condoned.

The tribunal has directed the company to deposit the penalty amount with the NGT Bar Association, Western Zone Bench, Pune, within eight days.

The case traces back to 2022, when Talegaon Dabhade resident Mahendra Hasabnis, who owns a cattle shed near the plant, approached the NGT alleging that emissions from the company had led to the death of his cattle. He submitted post-mortem reports of at least eight animals, including cows and buffaloes, which reportedly confirmed deaths due to exposure to carbon emissions.

Acting on the complaint, the tribunal directed MPCB to conduct an inspection and verify the claims. Following its inquiry, the board proposed the ₹1.44 crore compensation in April 2025. The NGT has now given the company a final extension of two weeks to file its reply, while listing the matter for final hearing on November 26.