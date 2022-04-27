NHAI issues notice to establishments blocking road widening work on highway

To give free space to highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune is taking up several steps over the last few months. Right from installing new rumblers, CCTV cameras and street lights, many infrastructural changes are been made on the ‘deadly stretch’ between the new Katraj tunnel to Navale bridge chowk. While after the Pune district collector surveyed the deadly stretch near the Navale bridge chowk, the NHAI Pune officials have now issued notices to several establishments on the highway which are creating hurdles to the highway road widening work.

Also, NHAI has suggested moving the Narhe crematorium which is just next to the highway where maximum accidents happen.

“We have sent notices to several establishments on the bypass highway which are wrongly marked in the Development Plan (DP) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and some of them are illegal constructions. These need to be removed from the highway as they are creating a hurdle for the road widening work and some of them are creating accident risks,” said one of the NHAI senior officials on request of anonymity.

On February 24, the Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh visited the ‘deadly stretch’ between the new Katraj tunnel and Navale bridge and inspected the ongoing works carried away by the NHAI and PMC.

The stretch between the Katraj new tunnel and Navale Bridge chowk has seen over 70 fatal accidents from 2014 till 2022 January, half of which was due to human error, the police department claims.

As per the information given by the Pune police department, four black spots have been identified on this stretch- Dari Pul bridge turn, Swami Narayan Temple Chowk and a nearby road, Narhe Selfie Point highway and service road and Navale bridge chowk itself.