NHAI issues notice to establishments blocking road widening work on highway
To give free space to highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune is taking up several steps over the last few months. Right from installing new rumblers, CCTV cameras and street lights, many infrastructural changes are been made on the ‘deadly stretch’ between the new Katraj tunnel to Navale bridge chowk. While after the Pune district collector surveyed the deadly stretch near the Navale bridge chowk, the NHAI Pune officials have now issued notices to several establishments on the highway which are creating hurdles to the highway road widening work.
Also, NHAI has suggested moving the Narhe crematorium which is just next to the highway where maximum accidents happen.
“We have sent notices to several establishments on the bypass highway which are wrongly marked in the Development Plan (DP) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and some of them are illegal constructions. These need to be removed from the highway as they are creating a hurdle for the road widening work and some of them are creating accident risks,” said one of the NHAI senior officials on request of anonymity.
On February 24, the Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh visited the ‘deadly stretch’ between the new Katraj tunnel and Navale bridge and inspected the ongoing works carried away by the NHAI and PMC.
The stretch between the Katraj new tunnel and Navale Bridge chowk has seen over 70 fatal accidents from 2014 till 2022 January, half of which was due to human error, the police department claims.
As per the information given by the Pune police department, four black spots have been identified on this stretch- Dari Pul bridge turn, Swami Narayan Temple Chowk and a nearby road, Narhe Selfie Point highway and service road and Navale bridge chowk itself.
Two shot dead over land dispute in Prayagraj
Two persons were shot dead in a shootout allegedly in a dispute over a plot of land at Meerapatti locality under Dhumanganj police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday. The accused a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, has been detained by police in this connection. SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the deceased were identified as Mohd Yasir, 48 and 32 who were known to the accused, Sultan Ahmad.
MVA minister Bacchu Kadu accused of ₹1.95 crore fraud, booked
An independent minister from Amravati district, Kadu is accused of financial irregularities worth ₹1.95 crore. He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to face various charges. Kadu, who was elected from Achalpur assembly constituency, has been charged with sections 405, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. Kadu has founded Prahar Janshakti Party that works for the cause of farmers.
BJP MP undertakes padyatra to protest digging around Jagannath temple
The controversy over the construction work around the perimeter of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri thickened with Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi undertaking a padyatra to the temple despite refusal of permission by the state government. As she insisted on padyatra to the temple, the administration took her and her followers in government vehicles to the Grand Road from where they walked to the temple.
Case of child marriage, sexual assault against 19-year-old after hospital informs police of pregnancy
PUNE A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The father-son duo was not arrested immediately. The girl, now 17 years of age, is three months pregnant, according to the police. The two were married in July 2021 in Kurkundi Thakarvasti area of Khed in Pune. The doctors registered a medico legal case and informed the police about it. Assistant police inspector S Gaikwad is investigating the case.
WR to build new bridge between Bandra and Khar stations
In a bid to speed up the construction work of the sixth railway line between Mumbai Central and Borivali, the Western Railway will soon build a new railway bridge between Bandra and Khar railway stations. The flyover will be reconstructed between the two busiest stations after demolishing the existing one. The construction work of the flyover will start post-monsoon. The new railway lines will also pass through Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel car shed.
