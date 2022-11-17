Night temperature reports a drastic drop in Pune: IMD

The night temperature reported a drop from 14.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 12.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials from the weather department stated that the day temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that day and night temperatures are likely to be pleasant.

“Day temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius, whereas the night temperature will be around 12 to 13 degrees Celsius. The days will be sunny with clear skies,” said Kashyapi.

“Wind from northern parts of India which are cooler, decrease the night temperature and influence the day temperature. The temperature in Pune city is likely to fluctuate a little in the next few days,” added Kashyapi.

As the night temperature is reporting a drop, the air quality in various parts of the city is moderate.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality index for Pune city was 176 which is in moderate range. However, areas like Shivajinagar reported poor air quality along with Bhosari and Kothrud on Thursday.

Under the influence of feeble western disturbance, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad from November 18 onwards.