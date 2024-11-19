Nine from J&K held for forging arm licences to obtain jobs 

The Southern Command Military Intelligence unit, Pune and Maharashtra Police busted a racket involving nine men from Jammu and Kashmir for using forged firearm licences and carrying illegal firearms to obtain jobs as armed security guards in various banks and security agencies in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) and Pune districts. An FIR was registered at the Topkhana police station on Friday against the accused under IPC sections 420, 468, 471, 474, 34, and provisions of the Arms Act, sections 3, 7, 8, and 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Ahilyanagar Police in a press release on Sunday stated that a search operation was carried out at Shrigonda and Sonai in Ahilyanagar district and Pune, leading to the arrest of nine men who are residents of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. During the operation, the police confiscated nine 12-bore rifles, fake arms licenses, and 58 live cartridges from the accused, who had been working as security guards since 2015.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shabbir Mohammad Iqbal Hussain Gujjar, Mohammad Saleem alias Salem Gul Mohammad, Mohammad Safraj Nazir Hussain, Jehangir Zakir Hussain, Shahbaz Ahmed Nazir Hussain, Surjit Rameshchandra Singh, Abdul Rashid Chidia, Tufel Ahmed Mohammed Gazia and Sher Ahmed Ghulam Hussain.

The arms licences had been shown to have been issued by the district collector of Rajouri, upon verification, it came to the fore that the licenses were fake. The action was taken under the guidance of Southern Command Military Intelligence unit and superintendent of police, Rakesh Ola, additional superintendent of police, Prashant Khaire, and sub-divisional police officer Amol Bharti.