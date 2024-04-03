Nine RMC plants functional despite PMCB’s closure notice

Despite the closure notices issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), nine ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants continue to operate, further deteriorating the air quality and violating pollution control norms. The Board had also requested the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to disconnect the power supply to these plants. However, the MSEBDCL has turned a blind eye towards the issue, the officials said. The Board had also requested the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to disconnect the power supply to these plants. (HT PHOTO)

The MPCB in March started a district-wide drive against RMC and stone-crushing plants (SCP). During the drive 34 units (18 SCP and 16 RMC) were inspected, and nine RMC plants in Tathawade, Marunji and Nande areas were issued closure notices between March 7 and 13. These plants were allegedly found violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, of 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, of 1981 and the EP Act, of 1986.

Reacting to the development, a Senior official from MPCB, said, “We are receiving several complaints from citizens who are approaching us on their own. The MSEDCL was informed about the violation by these plants, and we requested the electricity company to disconnect the power supply of such plants on March 3 and 13. The board has also written to the local Gram Panchayat to disconnect the water supply. However, it has been over a month now that the MSEDCL has not yet disconnected the power supply to these plants,” the official said.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer of MPCB said the board has requested the Electricity board and Gram Panchayat to disconnect the power and water supply as per the norms specified in the Act.

“These RMC plants were inspected after the complaints were received from citizens. The action was taken after finding gross violations of norms by these plants. However, the other departments and local bodies should also cooperate with the Board to prevent pollution,” he said.

A spokesperson from MSEDCL, said, “The letter has been received from the MPCB to disconnect the power supply to these RMC plants. We are in the process of taking action against these plants. The power supply to these pants will be soon disconnected.”