No corruption in MEMS ambulance tender process: Health dept

Following allegations over the alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) ambulance tender, the State Health Department on Friday clarified that all legal processes were followed and that there is no corruption in the tender process. The health officials also informed that the duration for the tender bid has been extended to January 23, as only one agency participated in the bid, the officials said. The health officials also informed that the duration for the tender bid has been extended to January 23, as only one agency participated in the bid. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier on January 13, during a press conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, had alleged there are serious irregularities in the tender process floated for 10 years for 108 ambulance services of the state.

The tender was issued with a notice period of seven days and the amount of tender was augmented to ₹ 8,000 crore, he, had claimed.

The health department in a statement stated, the contract of M/s BVG India Ltd which provides the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) 108 Ambulance service, will end on January 31, 2024. Currently, there are 233 Advanced Life Support Ambulances (ALS) and 704 Basic Life Support Ambulances (BLS) deployed for the MEMS service which costs around ₹357 crore annually.

However, considering the rising population and requirement 1,753 Ambulances are required for the emergency service which will cost around ₹759 crore annually.

To address the suggestions and objections, a pre-bid meeting was conducted by the committee on November 24 last year, and the minutes of the committee meeting were also published on the Mahatender website.

Considering all the facts the tender for MEMS services was issued on September 12, 2023 following all the approvals and pre-bid meetings, suggestion on the Mahatender website. Later the same tender was refloated with the same terms and conditions on 4 January 2024 for a period of eight days, they said in the statement.