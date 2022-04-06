No hospitalised active Covid-19 cases in Pune

PUNE As of Wednesday, Pune city has no active Covid-19 case admitted at any city hospital. The last patient who was admitted at Naidu hospital on April 1, was discharged on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20525 deaths and 257 are current active cases.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer said, “The last Covid-19 patient was discharged from Naidu hospital on Wednesday, and so now there are no admitted Covid-19 patients in city hospitals. One patient is admitted in a private hospital but currently he is Covid-19 negative. There are 100 active Covid-19 cases in the city now, all of whom are isolated at home as they have mild to no symptoms.”

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,461 and the death toll stood at 7,191 as four more deaths were reported. Pune city reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,024 and the death toll stood at 9,707 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,330 and the death toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Wednesday, saw 17.82 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.69 million are first doses, 7.82 million are second doses and 2,94,833 were precautionary doses. A total of 311 sites saw vaccination out of which 240 were government and 71 were private.