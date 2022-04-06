No hospitalised active Covid-19 cases in Pune
PUNE As of Wednesday, Pune city has no active Covid-19 case admitted at any city hospital. The last patient who was admitted at Naidu hospital on April 1, was discharged on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20525 deaths and 257 are current active cases.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer said, “The last Covid-19 patient was discharged from Naidu hospital on Wednesday, and so now there are no admitted Covid-19 patients in city hospitals. One patient is admitted in a private hospital but currently he is Covid-19 negative. There are 100 active Covid-19 cases in the city now, all of whom are isolated at home as they have mild to no symptoms.”
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,461 and the death toll stood at 7,191 as four more deaths were reported. Pune city reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,024 and the death toll stood at 9,707 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,330 and the death toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Wednesday, saw 17.82 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.69 million are first doses, 7.82 million are second doses and 2,94,833 were precautionary doses. A total of 311 sites saw vaccination out of which 240 were government and 71 were private.
-
No need to panic, says Maharashtra Covid task force member on XE variant
A member of the Maharashtra government's Covid-19 task on Wednesday said there was no need to panic about the detection of the XE variant of the coronavirus, a first in India, while urging citizens to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Dr. Shashank Joshi said the Mumbai XE mutant case had occurred in the first week of March and it was detected in an international traveller who had now fully recovered.
-
Pune melts as mercury levels breach 40°C, high day temps to continue till April 8
PUNE On Wednesday, for the first time this summer, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city too reported day temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. “Maximum temperatures were 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of Vidarbha and around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi. The highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was reported at Akola on Wednesday.
-
2017 attempt to murder case: Ambala court acquits ex-VP of Cantt Board, 10 others
Stating that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt, an Ambala court on Tuesday acquitted former vice-president of Cantonment Board and BJP leader Surinder Tiwari and 10 others in a 2017 case of attempted murder on then BJP councilor Ajay Baweja. The others who were acquitted are Garry Malhotra, Rahul alias Veeru, Manharsh, Ramphal alias Rajesh, Abhinav, Nikhil, Raman alias Chhitha, Rohit alias Gatbad, Gaurav and Satbir Singh.
-
State govt proposal to extend term of administrators irks housing societies
The state government's proposal to extend the term of administrators for cooperative housing societies to one year from the existing six months has stirred up controversy. The administrator gets six months to restore order in the society and conduct fresh elections for the appointment of a new MC. However, these administrators over the years, instead of redressing the grievances and straightening things out, have allegedly focused on siphoning off money from the coffers.
-
SPPU announces Blended Academy for teaching and learning with University of Melbourne
PUNE The University of Melbourne on Wednesday, announced the launch of the UoM Blended Academy for Teaching and Learning in collaboration with the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Academy caters to the increased demand for blended learning in India and provides graduating students with opportunities for further enrolment in postgraduate courses offered by the University of Melbourne, as well as a pathway for Indian students for an easy transition into leading universities across the globe.
