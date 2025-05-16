No hurdle in holding civic polls: CM Fadnavis in Pune

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that there is no hurdle in holding civic body elections in Maharashtra as per the timeline set by the Supreme Court. Fadnavis also reiterated that the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will contest the civic polls together— except in areas where seat-sharing may not be feasible. (HT PHOTO)

“The State Election Commission (SEC) has started preparations. Our effort is to hold elections within four months, as directed by the SC. If there’s heavy rain, we may seek an extension of 15 to 20 days,” he said, speaking to reporters in Pune ahead of a conclave for municipal commissioners and council chief executive officers (CEOs).

“In cities where the alliance is obvious and can work out smoothly, we’ll contest together. Where our workers prefer to go solo, we will allow that, without attacking our allies.”

“In places where we will go solo, we will focus on a positive campaign and certainly explore post-poll alliances,” he said.

The upcoming civic elections are significant, with 29 municipal corporations—including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad—set to go to the polls. Most urban local bodies, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), have been under administrative rule since the end of their elected terms. In Pune, this began after the previous body’s term ended on March 14, 2022.

Fadnavis’s statement has stirred uncertainty among local leaders in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where both the BJP and NCP have a strong base. Leaders from both camps admit that seat-sharing could become contentious and may impact campaign planning if clarity is delayed.

The Supreme Court, on May 6, had directed the state to notify elections within four weeks and conduct them within four months. If followed, the elections could take place before the end of September.