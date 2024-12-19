No Lymphatic Filariasis case found in Pune district

In a milestone in Pune district’s efforts to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) or Elephantiasis, not a single case of the microfilarial disease was found in the entire district during a first-of-its-kind screening drive held between December 9 and 14, officials said on Thursday. Of the 12,600 people screened for LF; 6,000 people were from Pune rural, 3,600 people from Pune city, and 3,000 people from Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The weeklong drive covered 21 blocks of Pune district wherein a total 12,600 individuals were screened for the disease. Of the 12,600 people screened for LF; 6,000 people were from Pune rural, 3,600 people from Pune city, and 3,000 people from Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to officials, each block has a population of 5 lakh and 600 samples were taken for testing from each block. Out of the 600 samples, 300 were random while the remaining 300 belonged to citizens vulnerable to LF infection, they said. Blood samples were collected only at night between 8 pm and 12 am which is a critical period for detecting microfilarial parasites. Health department teams worked tirelessly, navigating challenging conditions, and sacrificing personal comfort to ensure thorough coverage, officials said.

Dr Aparna Patil, district Malaria officer, Pune district, said that health teams often worked late into the night, traveling to remote areas, and encouraging participation from residents who were initially hesitant about the testing process. Dr Patil informed that the most challenging task was to work in Junnar tehsil at night and travel at night in an area notorious for (frequent) leopard attacks. “Both the healthcare staff and citizens were at risk during the visits. It was difficult for the staff to convince the citizens to participate in the drive. Navigating remote villages in hilly areas in the dark was a challenge that could have cost team members their life,” Dr Patil said.

The DMO said, “It wasn’t easy convincing people to participate in screenings late at night, especially in rural areas where misconceptions about the disease prevail.”

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and head of the vector-borne diseases control programme, PMC, said, “The concept of night testing for LF was new for the public and led to initial hiccups in the screening programme. To overcome this challenge, we appointed two teams. One team conducted awareness activities in the morning and the second team conducted screening tests in the evening in the same area. As of now, no positive cases of LF have been reported in Pune city during the drive,” he said.

LF or Elephantiasis occurs when filarial parasites are transmitted to humans through mosquitoes. Infection is usually acquired in childhood and causes hidden damage to the lymphatic system. The painful and profoundly disfiguring visible manifestations of the disease – Lymphoedema, Elephantiasis and scrotal swelling – occur later in life, and can lead to permanent disability. People affected by LF are not only physically disabled but also suffer mental, social and financial losses contributing to stigma and poverty.