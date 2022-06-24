No trace yet of 22-year-old missing Pune biker
Pune rural police, along with Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, Lonavla, deployed two drones and scanned over a 10 km area of Andharban forest trail in Tamhini ghat to trace 22-year-old mechanical engineer and bike enthusiast Omkar Shete. Shete went missing on the morning of June 18 after he left his Shukrawar peth residence for a solo bike ride to Tamhini ghat.
The drones were flown over Andharban valley but nothing concrete emerged during the area scan, said rural police.
Sunil Gaikwad, secretary of Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, said, “We have scanned the entire Andharban valley stretch but to no avail. However, a jacket was found by some trekking groups moving in the area and the location of the jacket and the last call location has matched.”
“The missing youth had come to the same spot last year in the same dress which he wore this time and it was the same date on which he went on a solo trip,” he told HT.
Police sub-inspector Rahul Ghadge when contacted said, “The search with local villagers and Shiv Durg group volunteers will continue till he is found.”
Shete worked at a private firm and after he went missing on June 18, his father Vijay (59) lodged a missing person’s case at Khadak police station the next day. Following the complaint, the police and local groups have launched a massive search operation.
-
Agriculture can make U.P. a trillion-dollar economy in next five years: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that agriculture and allied sectors could play a key role in making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy in next five years. Agriculture, he pointed out, had immense potential for growth in the state. Yogi was addressing a seminar on “Roadmap for Development of Agriculture and Allied Sector in Uttar Pradesh,” with top agriculture scientists and progressive farmers, among others, participating in the programme.
-
146 utensils belonging to priest conducting last rites stolen
Copper, silver and steel utensils belonging to a priest named Prashant Moghe, who performs the last rites of deceased, were stolen from Omkareshwar ghat recently. Social activist Sandeep Khardekar has written to Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta to look into the issue. On June 24, 146 small and big utensils made of copper, silver and steel were found stolen from the ghat.
-
Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris. At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested.
-
Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus
The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed. Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.
-
CoEP bestowed ‘Unitary Technological Public University’ status by state govt
After trying for the past many years, the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) has finally got 'Unitary Technological Public University' status from the Maharashtra government. While the official notification was issued on June 21, an announcement to this effect was made on Friday by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant. Ever since the CoEP was granted autonomy in 2003-04, it has been trying to get the said status.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics