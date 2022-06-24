No trace yet of 22-year-old missing Pune biker

Pune rural police, along with Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, Lonavla, deployed two drones and scanned over a 10 km area of Andharban forest trail in Tamhini ghat to trace 22-year-old mechanical engineer and bike enthusiast Omkar Shete. Shete went missing on the morning of June 18 after he left his Shukrawar peth residence for a solo bike ride to Tamhini ghat.

The drones were flown over Andharban valley but nothing concrete emerged during the area scan, said rural police.

Sunil Gaikwad, secretary of Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, said, “We have scanned the entire Andharban valley stretch but to no avail. However, a jacket was found by some trekking groups moving in the area and the location of the jacket and the last call location has matched.”

“The missing youth had come to the same spot last year in the same dress which he wore this time and it was the same date on which he went on a solo trip,” he told HT.

Police sub-inspector Rahul Ghadge when contacted said, “The search with local villagers and Shiv Durg group volunteers will continue till he is found.”

Shete worked at a private firm and after he went missing on June 18, his father Vijay (59) lodged a missing person’s case at Khadak police station the next day. Following the complaint, the police and local groups have launched a massive search operation.