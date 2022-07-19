No water in Kondhwa, Dhayri areas on Thursday
The Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) announced water cut on Thursday (July 21) in the areas which depend on Vadgaon water treatment plant and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station.
The civic body has planned electric and civil works at treatment and pumping station areas
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “There will be no water at Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Datta nagar, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa areas.”
-
Pune records coolest July since 2012
Pune: Even as Pune reported incessant rainfall throughout most days in July, the city also recorded the highest day temperature at 30 degrees Celsius (July 3 and July 4) making it the coolest maximum temperature recorded since 2012. Though rainfall activity has reduced since July 13, light rains continue in the city limits. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted overcast clouds most likely to remain for the next few days.
-
Bhimashankar to be upgraded as national highway to improve connectivity: Gadkari
Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced upgradation into national highway for a stretch between Bankar phata to Taleghar to improve Verul in Sambhajinagar district in Pune district and Grishneshwar temple, connectivity Bhima Shankar. The other three Jyotirlingas are located at Parli Vaijnath (Beed), Trambakeshwar (Nashik) and Aunda Nagnath (Hingoli). Gadkari took to social media to announce the project. It will help to improve road connectivity to Grineshwar, stated Gadkari.
-
ICSE Class 10 exams: Ludhiana schools achieve 100% result
All schools in Ludhiana affiliated to the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) achieved 100% result in the Class 10 board exams, results of which were announced on Sunday. Students of Sat Paul Mittal School had bagged the top three top positions in the district, with Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra jointly topping with 98.8%. School officials said 25 students scored above 90% and 26 above 80%.
-
Yogi: Global Investors’ Summit to give flight to aspirations of new UP
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the proposed Global Investors' Summit in January 2023 would give flight to the aspirations of a new Uttar Pradesh and hence dates for the three-day event should be decided at the earliest. The UP government proposes to attract investments of ₹10 lakh crore at the three-day summit.
-
Cantankerous canines: LMC lists ferocious breeds, advises against keeping them as pets
Dr Arvind Rao, director, Animal Welfare, said, “Till now, there is a history of three owners being killed by ferocious dogs in the country. That's why people must avoid keeping Mastiffs, Rottweilers, American Bulldogs, German Shepherds, Pitbulls because these dogs have a heavy bite force: if they bite someone, it's almost impossible to open their jaws unless they do it.“
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics