No water in parts of Pune on Thursday
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced water cuts at Baner, Balewadi, Kothrud, Katraj, and Vimannagar areas on coming Thursday
PUNE: Parts of the city will have no water supply this Thursday, April 4, owing to planned electric-related work at the Warje Water treatment plant, Chandani Chowk water tank, Pan Card Club water tank and the Bhama Askhed project.
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “As the electric and civil works planned some areas of the city would not have water on that day.”
The affected areas: Pashan, Bavdhan, Sus Road, Sutarwadi, Warje Malwadi, Kakade City area, Mahatma Society, Baner, Balewadi, Karvengar, Warje, Katraj, Kondhwa, Khadi Machine Chowk, Lohegaon, Vimannagar, Vishrantwadi, Yerwada, Dhanori, Kharadi, Ramtekadi, Solapur Road, Koregaon Park, Phursungi and some parts of Hadapsar.