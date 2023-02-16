Home / Cities / Pune News / Non-teaching staff in Maha to go on indefinite strike from Feb 20

Non-teaching staff in Maha to go on indefinite strike from Feb 20

Published on Feb 16, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Non-teaching staff of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and most of its affiliated colleges joined the one-day symbolic strike on Thursday

The non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and colleges in the state will go on an indefinite strike starting Monday, February 20. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

While the non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and colleges across Maharashtra held a one-day symbolic strike on Thursday for various pending demands, a written assurance has been demanded following a meeting the same day in Mumbai with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis failing which the non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and colleges in the state will go on an indefinite strike starting Monday, February 20.

The call for the one-day token strike on Thursday was given by the Maharashtra State University and College Non-Teaching Staff Federation for pending demands including in-service assured progression scheme, 58 months’ arrears, and implementation of the seventh pay commission for 1,410 employees. The federation has taken a stance that the agitation will continue till the demands are not accepted on paper. Non-teaching staff of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and most of its affiliated colleges joined the one-day symbolic strike on Thursday.

Sunil Dhiwar, vice-president, SPPU Non-Teaching Servant Action Committee, said, “A large number of non-teaching staff in colleges and non-agricultural universities of the state went on a one-day symbolic strike today. As the written assurance is still not received, the protest will continue as planned. All the colleges supported the strike in the city. There is still no written assurance from the state government. Therefore, there will be an indefinite strike starting Monday, February 20.”

Meanwhile, students’ exams have been affected by the work strike at several colleges in Pune city.

