Now a 826.62 crore plan to make Indrayani, Pavana rivers pollution-free

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has prepared an integrated, long-term river rejuvenation plan worth ₹826.62 crore to make the Indrayani and Pavana rivers pollution-free, officials said. Under the plan, ₹ 674.13 crore has been earmarked for the Indrayani river and ₹ 152.49 crore for the Pavana river. (HT)

The project, to be implemented with joint funding from the Centre and the Maharashtra government, aims to stop the direct discharge of untreated sewage, solid waste and pollution caused by religious activities; and to restore the natural health of both the rivers.

Under the plan, ₹674.13 crore has been earmarked for the Indrayani river and ₹152.49 crore for the Pavana river. The project details were presented on Thursday at the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir, Aundh, during which, sarpanches, deputy sarpanches, gram development officers and city engineers from the beneficiary villages were present.

As per officials, the Indrayani river which flows through pilgrimage towns such as Dehu and Alandi has a total length of 105.30 km of which, about 87.5 km falls within the PMRDA limits. At present, untreated sewage from several settlements flows directly into the river, severely affecting water quality.

To address this, the PMRDA has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) which has received technical approval from IIT Roorkee and has been submitted to the National River Conservation Directorate for final clearance.

The project includes the construction of modern sewage treatment plants (STPs), tertiary treatment facilities, upgradation of existing plants, and the introduction of underground sewerage systems in villages where none currently exist. Measures such as iron mesh barriers on bridges to trap floating waste, solid waste management systems, biogas plants and jetting machines have also been proposed.

Originating from the Pavana dam in Maval taluka, the Pavana river flows for about 60 km, with nearly 35 km passing through the PMRDA area. Pollution levels have increased due to untreated sewage being discharged from villages along its banks.

A comprehensive plan covering 54 villages has been prepared. Under this, 14 sewage treatment plants will be set up in 11 locations, with a combined capacity of 5.84 million litres per day. Sewage will be treated using modern MMBR technology before being released into the river, officials said.

In addition, 14 common solid waste management centres will be developed for 52 villages, with segregation and scientific processing of wet and dry waste. To curb pollution caused by religious rituals, 39 upgraded wooden crematoria and four electric crematoria have been proposed. Until the project is completed, water hyacinth removal and installation of protective iron nets on bridges will be carried out, said officials.

Mhase said the main objective of the projects includes intercepting water from polluted drains entering rivers, creating efficient and sustainable sewage treatment infrastructure, improving water quality, protecting ecological balance, preserving cultural and religious importance of rivers, and ensuring compliance with CPCB and NGT water quality norms.

“Of the total project cost, 60% will be funded by the central government and 40% by the state government through PMRDA. The cost also includes operation and maintenance for 15 years,” the commissioner said.